The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Matt Olson At The Plate (2022)

Olson hit .240 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 81 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 60th and he was 23rd in slugging.

Olson got a hit in 62.0% of his 166 games last season, with at least two hits in 23.5% of those games.

He hit a long ball in 20.5% of his games last season (166 in all), going deep in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.

Olson drove in a run in 64 of 166 games last year (38.6%), with two or more RBIz in 28 of those contests (16.9%).

In 75 of 166 games last year (45.2%) he scored, and in 15 of those games (9.0%) he scored more than once.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 81 GP 80 .230 AVG .250 .334 OBP .327 .459 SLG .494 36 XBH 42 16 HR 18 47 RBI 56 101/45 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 0 Home Away 83 GP 83 49 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%) 20 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%) 38 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%) 16 (19.3%) Games w/1+ HR 18 (21.7%) 33 (39.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (37.3%)

