On Monday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Atlanta Braves play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Acuna had a .356 on-base percentage and batted .266.

Among the qualified batters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 48th, his on-base percentage ranked 31st, and he was 77th in the league in slugging.

In 67.5% of his 123 games last season, Acuna had a hit. He also had 37 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a home run in 10.6% of his games last year (13 of 123), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna drove in a run in 34 games last year out 123 (27.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 58 of 123 games last year (47.2%) he touched home plate, and in 13 of those games (10.6%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 58 .268 AVG .263 .359 OBP .353 .460 SLG .370 23 XBH 16 10 HR 5 31 RBI 19 62/30 K/BB 64/27 13 SB 16 Home Away 62 GP 61 42 (67.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (67.2%) 18 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%) 33 (53.2%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (41.0%) 9 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%) 18 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)