The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (38-40) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 118 - Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 4.5)

Bulls (- 4.5) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



The Bulls' .526 ATS win percentage (41-37-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .423 mark (33-43-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Chicago covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 64.7% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (58.3%).

Chicago's games have gone over the total 43.6% of the time this season (34 out of 78), less often than Atlanta's games have (42 out of 78).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bulls are 19-14, a better tally than the Hawks have recorded (11-21) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

Atlanta is the fourth-best team in the NBA in points scored (118.1 per game) and 25th in points allowed (118.1).

At 24.8 assists per game, the Hawks are 19th in the league.

In 2022-23 the Hawks are fifth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.7 per game) and rank 20th in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Atlanta attempts 32.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 67.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.1% of Atlanta's baskets are 3-pointers, and 75.9% are 2-pointers.

