The Atlanta Hawks (39-39), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak at the Chicago Bulls (38-40).

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Hawks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls' +112 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) while allowing 112.2 per outing (seventh in the league).

The Hawks put up 118.1 points per game (fourth in league) while allowing 118.1 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a -1 scoring differential.

These two teams are scoring 231.7 points per game between them, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 230.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than this contest's total.

Chicago has put together a 39-38-1 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta has won 33 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 45 times.

Hawks and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +30000 +9000 -105 Bulls +100000 +25000 +235

