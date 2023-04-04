The Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-7) and Nashville Predators (38-30-8) face off at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars.

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Predators (+105) 6

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been an underdog in 42 games this season, and won 19 (45.2%).

Nashville has gone 13-21, a 38.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 48.8% chance to win.

Nashville has played 38 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Predators vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 252 (13th) Goals 208 (28th) 217 (11th) Goals Allowed 223 (12th) 40 (25th) Power Play Goals 41 (24th) 41 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has gone over the total in four of its last 10 contests.

The Predators have averaged a total of 6.1 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's total of 6.

In the past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.4 goals.

The Predators have scored 208 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 28th in the NHL.

The Predators' 223 total goals given up (2.9 per game) rank 12th in the league.

They have a -15 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.

