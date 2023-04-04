Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate (2022)
- d'Arnaud hit .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 67.6% of his games last year (75 of 111), d'Arnaud got a base hit, and in 31 of those games (27.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a home run in 16.2% of his games in 2022 (18 of 111), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- d'Arnaud drove in a run in 39 of 111 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- He came around to score 50 times in 111 games (45.0%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (8.1%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.268
|AVG
|.268
|.329
|OBP
|.310
|.455
|SLG
|.490
|22
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|11
|29
|RBI
|31
|49/12
|K/BB
|41/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|40 (69.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (66.0%)
|14 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (32.1%)
|26 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (45.3%)
|7 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (20.8%)
|21 (36.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (34.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combined to surrender 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Matz will start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
- The 31-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and threw one scoreless inning when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In 15 games last season he put together a 5-3 record and had a 5.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.
