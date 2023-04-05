When the (2-3) go head to head against the (4-1) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:15 PM ET, Miles Mikolas will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 6).

The Braves have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Cardinals (-125). The total for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs Bryce Elder - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals entered a game as favorites 99 times last season and won 65, or 65.7%, of those games.

The Cardinals had a record of 55-27, a 67.1% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals hit 98 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

St. Louis had a .421 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

The Braves won in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Braves came away with a win five times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Atlanta averaged 1.5 homers per game when playing away from home last season (118 total in road contests).

The Braves averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .435 on the road.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

