The Washington Wizards (34-45) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) after losing five road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Hawks vs. Wizards with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.

Atlanta has a 26-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 13th.

The 118.1 points per game the Hawks average are only 3.9 more points than the Wizards allow (114.2).

Atlanta has a 33-17 record when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks have performed better in home games this season, scoring 119 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, Atlanta is surrendering 116.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 118.9.

In home games, the Hawks are averaging 0.1 fewer threes per game (10.7) than away from home (10.8). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to away from home (35.9%).

Hawks Injuries