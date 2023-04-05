After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Michael Harris II At The Plate (2022)

Harris II hit .297 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks.

In 84 of 118 games last year (71.2%) Harris II had at least one hit, and in 31 of those contests (26.3%) he picked up more than one.

He homered in 15.3% of his games in 2022 (18 of 118), including 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.1% of his 118 games a year ago, Harris II picked up an RBI (45 times). He also had 16 games with multiple RBIs (13.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He came around to score in 60 of his 118 games a season ago (50.8%), with two or more runs scored 14 times (11.9%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 60 .274 AVG .317 .310 OBP .363 .411 SLG .603 16 XBH 33 4 HR 15 21 RBI 43 52/6 K/BB 55/15 11 SB 9 Home Away 56 GP 62 37 (66.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (75.8%) 11 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.3%) 25 (44.6%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (56.5%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.6%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)