When the (3-3) take on the (5-1) at Truist Park on Thursday, April 6 at 7:20 PM ET, Blake Snell will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 9).

The favored Braves have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Padres, who are listed at +140. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Snell - SD (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Braves and Padres game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-165), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Braves are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

The Braves have gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Padres have yet to play a game this season where they are named as the underdog.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Padres this season with a +140 moneyline set for this game.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 1.5 (-128) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Travis d'Arnaud 1.5 (-110) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Matt Olson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (-120) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Austin Riley 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

