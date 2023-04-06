2023 Masters Tournament Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, is the favorite (+700) at the 2023 Masters Tournament ($15M purse), from April 6- 9 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Masters Tournament First Round Information
- Start Time: 8:00 AM ET
- Venue: Augusta National Golf Club
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,545 yards
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on fuboTV!
Masters Tournament Best Odds to Win
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 1:36 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +700
Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1st
|-17
|0
|68-69-65-69
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4th
|-7
|2
|68-72-68-73
|The Genesis Invitational
|12th
|-8
|9
|70-68-70-68
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 1:48 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +700
McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|+5
|-
|76-73
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2nd
|-8
|1
|73-69-68-70
|The Genesis Invitational
|29th
|-4
|13
|67-69-73-71
Jon Rahm
- Tee Time: 10:42 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +900
Rahm Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|-1
|-
|71
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39th
|+1
|10
|65-76-76-72
|The Genesis Invitational
|1st
|-17
|0
|65-68-65-69
Jordan Spieth
- Tee Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1800
Spieth Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Valspar Championship
|3rd
|-8
|2
|67-70-69-70
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19th
|-6
|11
|69-75-66-72
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4th
|-7
|2
|68-69-74-70
Masters Tournament Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1800
|Justin Thomas
|+2000
|Cameron Smith
|+2000
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|Tony Finau
|+2500
