The Carolina Hurricanes (50-18-9, on a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Nashville Predators (39-30-8) at Bridgestone Arena. The game on Thursday, April 6 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-175) Predators (+150) 5.5

Predators Betting Insights

This season the Predators have been an underdog 43 times, and won 20, or 46.5%, of those games.

Nashville has gone 6-9, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +150 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Predators have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nashville and its opponent have combined to score over 5.5 goals in 38 of 77 games this season.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 247 (18th) Goals 211 (28th) 195 (2nd) Goals Allowed 225 (12th) 49 (18th) Power Play Goals 43 (24th) 39 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Four of Nashville's past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Predators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals over their last 10 games, 0.7 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.4.

The Predators have the NHL's 28th-ranked scoring offense (211 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Predators have allowed 2.9 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 12th among NHL teams.

Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -14.

