Ronald Acuna Jr. -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on April 6 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .433, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .630.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

In 83.3% of his games this year (five of six), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (66.7%) he recorded more than one.

In six games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In five games this year (83.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings