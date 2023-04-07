The Atlanta Hawks, Clint Capela included, hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Capela, in his previous game (April 5 win against the Wizards) put up nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Let's break down Capela's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.0 12.7 Rebounds 11.5 11.1 11.8 Assists -- 0.9 1.0 PRA 23.5 24 25.5 PR -- 23.1 24.5



Clint Capela Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Clint Capela has made 5.4 shots per game, which adds up to 9.7% of his team's total makes.

Capela's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.4 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.7 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 110.7 points per game.

The 76ers concede 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking third in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have conceded 24.2 per game, sixth in the league.

Clint Capela vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 33 10 16 0 0 0 1 11/12/2022 33 14 15 0 0 0 0 11/10/2022 26 18 20 0 0 0 0

