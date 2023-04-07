The Atlanta Hawks (41-39) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (52-28) after winning three home games in a row.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Atlanta has a 27-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.

The Hawks average 7.6 more points per game (118.3) than the 76ers give up (110.7).

When Atlanta puts up more than 110.7 points, it is 39-21.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are posting 119.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 117.3 points per contest.

Atlanta allows 116.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 118.9 when playing on the road.

In home games, the Hawks are making 0.1 fewer treys per game (10.7) than on the road (10.8). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to away from home (35.9%).

Hawks Injuries