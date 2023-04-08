(4-4) will square off against the (6-2) at Truist Park on Saturday, April 8 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 2 strikeouts, Michael Wacha will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Padres +125 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (1-0, 5.06 ERA) vs Wacha - SD (1-0, 6.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Braves and Padres game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-155), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Braves bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won four of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Padres have split the two matchups they've played as underdogs this season.

The Padres have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Austin Riley 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Matt Olson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+150) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.