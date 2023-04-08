The Winnipeg Jets (43-32-3) and Nashville Predators (40-30-8) face off at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO. The Jets fell to the Calgary Flames 3-1 in their most recent outing, while the Predators are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO

ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-165) Predators (+140) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Predators Betting Insights

This season the Predators have won 21 of the 44 games, or 47.7%, in which they've been an underdog.

Nashville has gone 9-13, a 40.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Predators.

Predators vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 233 (22nd) Goals 214 (28th) 217 (10th) Goals Allowed 225 (12th) 50 (17th) Power Play Goals 43 (24th) 39 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Predators with DraftKings.

Predators Advanced Stats

Three of Nashville's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

In the past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.4 goals.

The Predators have scored 214 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 28th in the league.

The Predators' 225 total goals given up (2.9 per game) rank 12th in the league.

Their -11 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.