On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (56-25) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the Atlanta Hawks (41-40). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-7) - -275 +230 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-6.5) - -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Celtics (-6.5) - -280 +235 Bet on this game with Tipico

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Celtics' +529 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).
  • The Hawks put up 118.5 points per game (second in league) while allowing 118.1 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a +30 scoring differential.
  • Boston has covered 44 times in 81 games with a spread this season.
  • Atlanta has covered 35 times in 81 games with a spread this year.

Hawks and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Hawks +35000 +11000 -309
Celtics +320 +160 -

