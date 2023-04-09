On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (56-25) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the Atlanta Hawks (41-40). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics' +529 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).

The Hawks put up 118.5 points per game (second in league) while allowing 118.1 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a +30 scoring differential.

Boston has covered 44 times in 81 games with a spread this season.

Atlanta has covered 35 times in 81 games with a spread this year.

Hawks and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +35000 +11000 -309 Celtics +320 +160 -

