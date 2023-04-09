The Boston Celtics (56-25) will try to extend a six-game home win streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) on April 9, 2023 at TD Garden.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, two% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta is 30-20 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.

The Hawks' 118.5 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 39-22.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up more points per game at home (119.6) than on the road (117.3), and also concede fewer points at home (117.4) than on the road (118.9).

This season the Hawks are averaging more assists at home (25.3 per game) than on the road (24.6).

Hawks Injuries