On Monday, Sean Murphy (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy has a double and eight walks while batting .150.
  • Murphy has gotten at least one hit twice this season in seven games, including one multi-hit game.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Murphy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Reds are sending Ashcraft (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering hits.
