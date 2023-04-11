How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Olson and Jonathan India will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 13 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .417 slugging percentage is 15th in baseball.
- The Braves have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.265).
- Atlanta has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (51 total runs).
- The Braves' .347 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- Braves hitters strike out 9.4 times per game, the most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.374).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Wright makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/6/2023
|Padres
|W 7-6
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Blake Snell
|4/7/2023
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Nick Martínez
|4/8/2023
|Padres
|L 4-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Michael Wacha
|4/9/2023
|Padres
|L 10-2
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Seth Lugo
|4/10/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Luis Cessa
|4/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Hunter Greene
|4/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Brady Singer
|4/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Kris Bubic
|4/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zack Greinke
|4/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Ryan Weathers
