Hawks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Miami Heat will go up against the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Hawks matchup.
Hawks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Hawks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-5)
|228
|-210
|+180
|BetMGM
|Heat (-5.5)
|227.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Heat (-5)
|228
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Heat (-4.5)
|226.5
|-200
|+170
Hawks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (second in the NBA).
- The Hawks put up 118.4 points per game (third in league) while giving up 118.1 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential.
- The teams average 227.9 points per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams together surrender 227.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
- Atlanta is 35-44-3 ATS this year.
