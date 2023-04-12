The New Orleans Pelicans, as they try to clinch a spot in the postseason, will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Thunder matchup.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Thunder Moneyline
DraftKings Pelicans (-5.5) 227 -215 +185 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Pelicans (-5.5) 226.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Pelicans (-5.5) 227 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Pelicans (-5.5) 227.5 -210 +180 Bet on this game with Tipico

Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Trends

  • The Pelicans' +155 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.4 points per game (15th in the NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
  • The Thunder's +89 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) while allowing 116.4 per contest (19th in league).
  • These two teams average a combined 231.9 points per game, 4.9 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • Combined, these teams give up 228.9 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • New Orleans has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 41 times.
  • Oklahoma City is 46-34-2 ATS this year.

