The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .083 with two home runs and five walks.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 11 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Ozuna has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings