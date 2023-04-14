The Colorado Avalanche (50-24-7) will aim to continue a 10-game road win streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (42-31-8) on Friday, April 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT

ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-200) Predators (+170) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Nashville has won six of its 10 games, or 60.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 37.0% chance of victory for the Predators.

Predators vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 270 (12th) Goals 220 (28th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 232 (12th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 43 (24th) 51 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Predators with DraftKings.

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators and their opponents hit the over once over Nashville's last 10 games.

During their past 10 games, Predators' game goal totals average 7.3 goals, 1.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Predators have the NHL's 28th-ranked scoring offense (220 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Predators' 232 total goals allowed (2.9 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

They have a -12 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.