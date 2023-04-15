After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Kris Bubic) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kevin Pillar At The Plate (2022)

  • Pillar hit .083 with a double and a walk.
  • Pillar got a hit in one of four games last season.
  • He did not homer last year in the four games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • Pillar didn't have an RBI in four games played last year.
  • He scored a run in one of his four games last season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
3 GP 1
.111 AVG .000
.200 OBP .000
.222 SLG .000
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
3/1 K/BB 1/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
3 GP 1
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Royals pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • The Royals will look to Bubic (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.