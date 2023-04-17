The Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) have seven players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 with the Brooklyn Nets (45-37) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, April 17 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch 76ers vs. Nets with Fubo!

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the 76ers beat the Nets 121-101 on Saturday. Joel Embiid led the 76ers in the win with 26 points, while Mikal Bridges had 30 in the losing effort for the Nets.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG James Harden SG Questionable Achilles 21.0 6.1 10.7 Tobias Harris PF Questionable Hip 14.7 5.7 2.5 PJ Tucker SF Questionable Calf 3.5 3.9 0.8 Joel Embiid C Questionable Calf 33.1 10.2 4.2 Georges Niang PF Questionable Knee 8.2 2.4 1.0 De'Anthony Melton PG Questionable Calf 10.1 4.1 2.6 Tyrese Maxey SG Questionable Neck 20.3 2.9 3.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out For Season Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers put up 115.2 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nets allow.

Philadelphia is 41-5 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

On offense, the 76ers have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 114.8 points per contest over that span compared to the 115.2 they've put up over the course of this season.

Philadelphia hits 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.7% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 11.6 its opponents make while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

The 76ers' 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fourth in the NBA, and the 110.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank eighth in the league.

Nets Season Insights

The Nets' 113.4 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15.

The Nets are scoring 112.5 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 0.9 fewer points than their average for the season (113.4).

Brooklyn knocks down 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 37.8% rate (fifth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.8 its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Nets rank seventh in the league averaging 114.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 18th, allowing 112.2 points per 100 possessions.

76ers vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -10 212.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.