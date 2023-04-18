Eli White Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Eli White and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eli White? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eli White At The Plate (2022)
- White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- White picked up at least one hit 16 times last year in 47 games played (34.0%), including multiple hits on four occasions (8.5%).
- Including the 47 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in three of them (6.4%), taking the pitcher deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In six of 47 games last season (12.8%), White drove in a run, and three of those games (6.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- In 14 of 47 games last season (29.8%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.222
|AVG
|.176
|.300
|OBP
|.246
|.278
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|5
|21/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|8
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (12.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went five innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.62, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .327 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.