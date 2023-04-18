After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Eli White and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Eli White At The Plate (2022)

  • White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • White picked up at least one hit 16 times last year in 47 games played (34.0%), including multiple hits on four occasions (8.5%).
  • Including the 47 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in three of them (6.4%), taking the pitcher deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six of 47 games last season (12.8%), White drove in a run, and three of those games (6.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • In 14 of 47 games last season (29.8%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 18
.222 AVG .176
.300 OBP .246
.278 SLG .333
1 XBH 4
1 HR 2
5 RBI 5
21/6 K/BB 20/5
8 SB 4
Home Away
22 GP 25
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (32.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Snell makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went five innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.62, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .327 against him.
