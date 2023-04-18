Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Marcell Ozuna -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on April 18 at 9:40 PM ET.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .091 with a double, two home runs and six walks.
- In four of 13 games this season, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, one per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 7.62 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .327 to opposing hitters.
