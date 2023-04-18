The Atlanta Hawks, Saddiq Bey included, will play at 7:00 PM on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Bey, in his most recent game, had six points and two steals in a 112-99 loss to the Celtics.

We're going to break down Bey's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 13.8 12.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.3 Assists -- 1.5 2.1 PRA -- 20 19.9 PR -- 18.5 17.8 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.6



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Celtics

Bey's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 111.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics have given up 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

The Celtics give up 23.1 assists per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 24 6 4 3 1 0 2 4/9/2023 15 9 4 3 1 0 3 3/11/2023 26 17 5 0 4 0 1 2/6/2023 30 14 6 4 1 1 2 11/12/2022 30 10 2 2 2 0 1 11/9/2022 33 18 4 0 1 0 1

