The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts hit the field at PETCO Park against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Padres +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (12-4).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 12-4 (75%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Atlanta has played in 18 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-7-1).

The Braves have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-3 10-1 5-1 9-3 8-3 6-1

