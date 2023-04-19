As they try for the series sweep, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (14-4) will match up against the San Diego Padres (8-11) at PETCO Park on Wednesday, April 19. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Padres (+100). A 9-run total is set for this contest.

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (2-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Nick Martinez - SD (0-1, 5.60 ERA)

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 12, or 75%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 12-4 (75%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Braves went 8-2 across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Padres have come away with four wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Padres have come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Padres have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Matt Olson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Vaughn Grissom 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

