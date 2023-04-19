The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 218.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 218.5 points 55 times.

The average point total in Milwaukee's contests this year is 230.2, 11.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks have gone 44-38-0 ATS this season.

Milwaukee has been the favorite in 66 games this season and won 54 (81.8%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 29-5, a 85.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 71.4% chance to win.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 41 games this season that finished with a combined score over 218.5 points.

Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 55 67.1% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 41 50% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread twice, and are 5-5 overall, in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Bucks have hit the over seven times.

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread at home (23-18-0) than it has in road games (21-20-0).

The 116.9 points per game the Bucks average are 7.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Milwaukee scores more than 109.8 points, it is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Eight of the Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Miami has performed better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this season.

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow.

Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 16-17 43-39 Heat 30-52 3-3 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

