The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders take the ice Wednesday in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes are on top 1-0 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Hurricanes-Islanders game will air on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN, so tune in to catch the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/17/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR
4/2/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR
1/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR
12/10/2022 Islanders Hurricanes 3-0 CAR
10/28/2022 Hurricanes Islanders 6-2 NYI

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Islanders Stats & Trends

  • The Islanders have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 217 total goals (2.6 per game), fifth in the NHL.
  • The Islanders have 242 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Islanders are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 24 goals over that stretch.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brock Nelson 82 36 39 75 40 48 47.2%
Bo Horvat 79 38 32 70 37 38 56.9%
Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 48 35.6%
Anders Lee 82 28 22 50 35 25 54%
Noah Dobson 78 13 36 49 49 39 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.