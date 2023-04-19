Ozzie Albies -- 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the mound, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Padres.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is batting .250 with a double, four home runs and three walks.
  • Albies has recorded a hit in 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (22.2%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Albies has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this season (seven of 18), with two or more RBI four times (22.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Martinez gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed a 5.60 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
