Braves vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Friday's game features the Atlanta Braves (14-5) and the Houston Astros (9-10) matching up at Truist Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on April 21.
The probable starters are Bryce Elder (2-0) for the Atlanta Braves and Hunter Brown (2-0) for the Houston Astros.
Braves vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Braves vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 4, Astros 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 12, or 70.6%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 12-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 97.
- The Braves have a 3.28 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 15
|@ Royals
|W 9-3
|Bryce Elder vs Kris Bubic
|April 16
|@ Royals
|W 5-4
|Kyle Wright vs Zack Greinke
|April 17
|@ Padres
|W 2-0
|Max Fried vs Ryan Weathers
|April 18
|@ Padres
|W 8-1
|Spencer Strider vs Blake Snell
|April 19
|@ Padres
|L 1-0
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Martínez
|April 21
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Hunter Brown
|April 22
|Astros
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Framber Valdez
|April 23
|Astros
|-
|Max Fried vs Cristian Javier
|April 24
|Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Edward Cabrera
|April 25
|Marlins
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Daniel Castano
|April 26
|Marlins
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Braxton Garrett
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.