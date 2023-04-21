How to Watch the Braves vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 27 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks fourth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.263).
- Atlanta has the No. 8 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (97 total runs).
- The Braves are fifth in MLB with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is 13th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.28 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.259).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Elder is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Royals
|W 9-3
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Kris Bubic
|4/16/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Zack Greinke
|4/17/2023
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Ryan Weathers
|4/18/2023
|Padres
|W 8-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Blake Snell
|4/19/2023
|Padres
|L 1-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Martínez
|4/21/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Hunter Brown
|4/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Framber Valdez
|4/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Cristian Javier
|4/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Edward Cabrera
|4/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Daniel Castano
|4/26/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Braxton Garrett
