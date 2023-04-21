The Atlanta Hawks (41-41) have five players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 with the Boston Celtics (57-25) at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 21 at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Celtics bested the Hawks 119-106 on Tuesday. In the Celtics' win, Jayson Tatum scored 29 points (and added 10 rebounds and six assists), while Dejounte Murray scored 29 in the losing effort for the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Questionable Back 13.1 6.5 1.2

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: None

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Hawks are tallying 118.5 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 118.4.

Atlanta makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc (21st in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35.6%.

The Hawks' 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in the NBA, and the 116.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 28th in the league.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5.5 228.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.