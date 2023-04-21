The Atlanta Hawks, John Collins included, take on the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time on the court, a 119-106 loss to the Celtics, Collins put up five points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Collins' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.1 13.3 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 5.8 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA 18.5 20.8 20.3 PR -- 19.6 19.1 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.6



John Collins Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, John Collins has made 5.1 shots per game, which adds up to 9.8% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.4 threes per game, or 9.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.4 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the league.

Allowing 44 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.1 per game, second in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the NBA.

John Collins vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 30 5 6 1 1 1 0 4/15/2023 29 12 4 1 0 2 0 3/11/2023 30 11 9 1 0 1 0 11/16/2022 32 12 3 0 0 3 0

