The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 107-90 loss to the Cavaliers (his most recent game) Randle put up 22 points and eight rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Randle's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 25.1 24.2 Rebounds 8.5 10 7.1 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.6 PRA 35.5 39.2 34.9 PR -- 35.1 31.3 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.4



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Randle has taken 18.6 shots per game this season and made 8.5 per game, which account for 19.5% and 19.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Randle is averaging 8.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Randle's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Allowing 106.9 points per game, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the league on defense.

The Cavaliers allow 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the league, giving up 23 per contest.

The Cavaliers concede 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Julius Randle vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 33 22 8 1 3 0 1 4/15/2023 34 19 10 4 3 0 2 1/24/2023 38 36 13 4 8 0 0 12/4/2022 35 18 9 4 1 0 0 10/30/2022 33 15 9 7 0 0 2

