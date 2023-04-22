The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .293 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 41st in slugging.

Riley has had a hit in 16 of 20 games this season (80.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this season (50.0%), Riley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this season (55.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings