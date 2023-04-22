Framber Valdez will take the mound for the Houston Astros (10-10) on Saturday, April 22 against the Atlanta Braves (14-6), who will counter with Kyle Wright. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The favored Astros have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Braves, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (1-2, 1.80 ERA) vs Wright - ATL (0-0, 6.23 ERA)

Braves vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 15 times and won seven, or 46.7%, of those games.

The Astros have a record of 7-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (46.7% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Braves have won in each of the two contests they've played as underdogs this season.

The Braves have been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Braves are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Austin Riley 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Matt Olson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

