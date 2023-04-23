Bogdan Bogdanovic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Hawks vs. Celtics - April 23
The Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic included, will be in action at 7:00 PM on Sunday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
We're going to examine Bogdanovic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|14.0
|13.6
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.0
|2.9
|Assists
|2.5
|2.8
|2.7
|PRA
|--
|19.8
|19.2
|PR
|--
|17
|16.5
|3PM
|2.5
|2.7
|2.8
Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Celtics
- Bogdanovic is responsible for taking 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.3 per game.
- He's taken 6.7 threes per game, or 14.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Bogdanovic's Hawks average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.4 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the NBA.
- The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per game.
- Allowing 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league.
- The Celtics give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.
Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/21/2023
|22
|15
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4/18/2023
|33
|18
|2
|4
|4
|0
|2
|4/15/2023
|28
|9
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
