The Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW. The Kings are on top 2-1 in the series. The Oilers are favored, with -165 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Kings, who have +140 moneyline odds.

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Sunday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Oilers vs. Kings Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Kings 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (+140)

Kings (+140) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.3)

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers have a 50-23-9 record overall, with a 5-11-16 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 31 games Edmonton has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 15-9-7 record (good for 37 points).

In the four games this season the Oilers scored only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Edmonton has finished 3-9-3 in the 15 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering nine points).

The Oilers are 48-9-7 in the 64 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 103 points).

In the 36 games when Edmonton has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 21-11-4 record (46 points).

In the 47 games when it outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 33-10-4 (70 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents 37 times, and went 17-13-7 (41 points).

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a record of 47-25-10 this season and are 12-10-22 in overtime matchups.

Los Angeles has earned 41 points (17-6-7) in its 30 games decided by one goal.

Across the 10 games this season the Kings ended with only one goal, they have earned five points.

When Los Angeles has scored two goals this season, they've earned 11 points (4-9-3 record).

The Kings have earned 92 points in their 55 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 15-12-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Los Angeles has posted a record of 36-18-5 (77 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents 20 times this season, and earned 22 points in those games.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 6th 33.6 Shots 32.4 11th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 25.3% 4th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 24th

Oilers vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW

TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW
Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

