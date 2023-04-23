The Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars meet in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, April 23, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild lead 2-1 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Wild in this matchup, with -120 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (+100).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Sunday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Wild 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-120)

Wild (-120) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0.2)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild are 46-25-11 overall and 13-11-24 in overtime games.

Minnesota is 13-7-5 (31 points) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

The 13 times this season the Wild ended a game with only one goal, they went 3-8-2 (eight points).

Minnesota has scored a pair of goals in 17 games this season (9-7-1 record, 19 points).

The Wild have scored three or more goals in 51 games (36-8-7, 79 points).

In the 38 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 50 points after finishing 24-12-2.

In the 42 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 23-14-5 (51 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 41 games. The Wild went 24-11-6 in those matchups (54 points).

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record this season and are 8-15-23 in contests that have needed overtime.

Dallas has earned 30 points (9-6-12) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

This season the Stars scored only one goal in 14 games and have gone 3-9-2 (eight points).

When Dallas has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 17 points (5-4-7 record).

The Stars have scored more than two goals in 53 games, earning 86 points from those contests.

Dallas has scored a single power-play goal in 26 games this season and has recorded 35 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 29-11-7 (65 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 34 times this season, and earned 38 points in those games.

Wild Rank Wild AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 18th 30.9 Shots 31.9 14th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 15th 21.4% Power Play % 25% 5th 10th 82% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW

TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

