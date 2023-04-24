Ehire Adrianza Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Monday, Ehire Adrianza and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins and Edward Cabrera, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 24 against the Reds) he went 0-for-3.
Ehire Adrianza Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ehire Adrianza At The Plate (2022)
- Adrianza hit .175 with three doubles and 11 walks.
- Adrianza had a hit 14 times last season in 37 games (37.8%), including three multi-hit games (8.1%).
- Including all 37 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Adrianza drove in a run in five of 37 games last season (13.5%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He touched home plate eight times last season in 37 games (21.6%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ehire Adrianza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.156
|AVG
|.192
|.235
|OBP
|.288
|.178
|SLG
|.231
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|11/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (21.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (10.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Cabrera (1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.08 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .231 to opposing batters.
