Ahead of Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31), the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, April 24 at Crypto.com Arena.

Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies with Fubo!

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies 111-101 on Saturday when they last played. In the Lakers' win, Anthony Davis put up 31 points (and added 17 rebounds and two assists), while Ja Morant scored 45 in the losing effort for the Grizzlies.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up only 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies give up (113).

Los Angeles has a 34-16 record when scoring more than 113 points.

In their last 10 games, the Lakers have been putting up 121.2 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 117.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5).

The Lakers rank 19th in the league by averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th in the NBA, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies put up just 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Memphis is 34-7.

The Grizzlies have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, generating 115 points per contest, 1.9 fewer points their than season average of 116.9.

Memphis makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Grizzlies' 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in the NBA, and the 108.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank second in the league.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5 222.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.