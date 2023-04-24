Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, on April 24 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.452), slugging percentage (.560) and OPS (1.012) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Acuna is batting .316 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 17 of 22 games this year (77.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (54.5%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 22 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings