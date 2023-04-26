The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .270 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Riley has gotten a hit in 18 of 24 games this year (75.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (20.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.8% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Riley has had an RBI in 12 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%).

In 12 of 24 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings