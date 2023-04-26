The Atlanta Braves (16-8) will lean on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (12-12) at Truist Park on Wednesday, April 26. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +130 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (2-0, 1.14 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (1-2, 5.84 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Braves and Marlins game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $16.45 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 14, or 66.7%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Braves have gone 9-2 (81.8%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Braves went 6-3 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have won in six, or 42.9%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Braves vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Matt Olson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Kevin Pillar 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+275)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

